RAGBRAI announces ‘The Great Iowa Fall Ride’ set for October

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI has announced a new fall ride that’s scheduled for early October of this year.

The Great Iowa Fall Ride is from October 2 to October 4 in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Officials said more information on the two and a half-day event will be released on July 25, which is the last day of RAGBRAI’s virtual ride.

This year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

