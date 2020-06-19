RAGBRAI announces ‘The Great Iowa Fall Ride’ set for October

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI has announced a new fall ride that’s scheduled for early October of this year.
The Great Iowa Fall Ride is from October 2 to October 4 in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Officials said more information on the two and a half-day event will be released on July 25, which is the last day of RAGBRAI’s virtual ride.
This year’s RAGBRAI was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
