DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI has announced the full route for the 2023 bike ride, announcing the pass thru towns.

The overnight towns were announced in late January, but Monday’s announcement now provides the specific route throughout the state of Iowa.

Starting in Sioux City, the route makes its way to Kingsly, Washta, and Quimby before ending the first day in Storm Lake. The following day, riders will go through Early, Lake View, Breda, and Mt. Carmel before stopping in Carroll.

See the full detailed route on RAGBRAI’s website.

Every overnight town develops a theme. Just Friday, Storm Lake announced the theme of their overnight stop during the 2023 RAGBRAI ride. The July 23 overnight stop’s theme is taking inspiration from the iconic 1970s “Have a Nice Day” smiley face, but with a RAGBRAI twist. In addition, RAGBRAI also has its own daily themes.

RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which will take place from July 23 through July 29. It will start in Sioux City and end in Davenport.