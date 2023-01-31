SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI has announced that each day will have a theme as riders make their way across Iowa.

According to a release, Sioux City will be hosting the first day of the RAGBRAI event. Sioux City last hosted RAGBRAI in 2015 and was the starting town for the maiden voyage in 1973. The theme for this day is RAGBRAI expo and tire dip.

Day two will be hosted by Storm Lake, which last hosted participating riders in 2015. Storm Lake was intended to host RAGBRAI in 2020 but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The theme for this day will be Mile of Silence, Throwback Jersey Day.

Caroll will be hosting the third day of RAGBRAI. The last time Caroll was a host was in 2011, and this will be the fifth time that Caroll has been the overnight host. The theme for this day will be Ride 4 Jersey Day.

Jersey Day, Century Loop will be hosted by Ames. The last time RAGBRAI was hosted by Ames was in 2018, and this will be the fifth time hosting riders overnight.

Des Moines will be the next host of RAGBRAI. The largest city in Iowa last hosted RAGBRAI in 2013 and was one of seven towns on the original route. The theme for this day will be Guinness Book of World Records Day.

Tama-Toledo will be hosting Military Appreciation Day. Tama-Toledo has not hosted RAGBRAI riders since 2008, and this will be the fourth time that they are on the scheduled route.

Coralville will be hosting RAGBRAI for the sixth time on College Jersey Day.

The final day will be hosted by Davenport, and the theme will be Tire Dip. Davenport was among the seven overnight towns on the original route.