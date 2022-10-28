SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders may have seen something different on their commute through Sioux City.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, radio station Q102 collected hundreds of bras that are now hanging along the Morningside Avenue bridge over Highway 75. Some of the garments have the names of loved ones that have had breast cancer.

The station received a donation of $500 worth of bras from Walmart. There is no clear count of how many bras they received, but according to Bruce Perry (Moose), they had 200 bras at one point and then received more on the last day.

It is part of a campaign called Bras Across the Bridge which raises awareness for breast cancer. The bras will then be donated to the Siouxland Warming Shelter.

John Murphy contributed to this story.