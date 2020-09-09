Racing community comes together for Homer family who lost home, pets in fire

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s been almost a week since a Homer family lost their home and several pets in a fire. That same night, the family also experienced a victory.

After what they’d gone through, the last thing Jessica Bates expected to do was go to Raceway Park in Jefferson to watch her husband race.

“Friday, when we got the phone call, I know for all of us it was just so unreal. You don’t expect it to happen to you.” Bates said.

She’s said she’s glad they did because her husband David came in first place.

“You couldn’t believe it. We had people in the stands. I don’t think there was a dry eye or a person not standing or a person not down in victory lane when he had pulled in. It was overwhelming. We went from the lowest low to the highest high. It was amazing. My husband not only won his race which we needed as family, but we also walked out of the track with over $3,000 from our racing family in donations,” Bates said.

The owner of Raceway Park Steve Kiraly said it was a night to remember.

“That’s how great it turned out. They all wanted him to win after what him and his family had went through. To me, it’s part of my family as well, and anytime we can come forward for somebody that’s in a time of need in their life, we’re all apart of that,” Kiraly added.

On Monday, the racetrack became the site of Jaxson Bates’ fourth birthday party. This week, the hotel room the Bates are temporarily calling home is filled with gifts from a giving community.

“It’s definitely been overwhelming. I know on behalf of our family, it’s so incredible how much we’ve received and how much support and good wishes we’ve received. I don’t think we could ask anything more,” Bates said.

Jessica Bates said the American Red Cross and the community have made their temporary home possible. She adds she and her husband are looking to buy a house and they hope to have a place to call home in time for the holidays.

