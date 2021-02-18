Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game in Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The head of the Nebraska School Activities Association says he plans to meet with Norfolk public school officials after reports that an Omaha girls basketball team was subjected to racial slurs at a game.

Omaha Northwest reported earlier this week that racial slurs were shouted at its girls while they were leaving the floor in Norfolk on Friday.

The NSAA executive director Jay Bellar says he will meet with Norfolk officials Thursday.

Norfolk Public Schools said in a statement that it does not tolerate racism and apologized for any inappropriate comments or actions.

Bellar says Norfolk school officials are currently investigating the situation.