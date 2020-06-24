Racial phrase spray-painted on building in War Eagle Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A racial phrase was spray-painted on a building in War Eagle Park.

On Tuesday, the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) received a report of a graffiti that contained a racial slur on a building at the entrance of a city park.

When SCPD officers arrived, they saw that it was spray-painted on the back of the restroom building at the entrance to the War Eagle Park.

Officials said the graffiti started with “I hate” and ended with a plural version of the “N” word and that the City removed the racial phrase immediately.

“Although this is a city park, this is also a burial ground. War Eagle and his family members are buried there. So it has and should have the same reverence as a cemetery,” said SCPD Sgt. McClure.

He adds that the park has cultural significance to the Native American community.

They hold it as a sacred place because a Native American family is buried there.

“We’re trying to raise more awareness that the fact that this park should be held in reverence and it should be treated with respect,” said Sgt. McClure.

The War Eagle Monument is to honor the gravesite of the Lakota leader who died in 1851. It sits on top of a bluff that overlooks the Missouri River Valley.

Sgt. McClure mentions that the SCPD is currently working with the local Native American community to help teach people the importance of War Eagle Park.

“Unfortunately, something very negative happened [at the park], however, this gives us an opportunity to have an honest and frank conversation about the importance of this park and the reverence that it should have,” said Sgt. McClure.

