New Raceway Park, Park Jefferson to continue races without spectators

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – New Raceway Park and Park Jefferson in South Dakota announced Thursday races for the weekend will continue without spectators.

New Raceway Park said in a Facebook post their decision came after pressure received from the South Dakota Governors office, county commissioner’s office, the health department and the CDC.

Races for Sunday will be held without spectators in the grandstands as origially planned, the park said.

According to the park, complete refunds will be offered and instructions will be posted soon.

The races will be available on Advantage Racing TV.

Park Jefferson released an official statement. Here’s what they said.

Governor Noem and her team have been doing a great job leading our state and have asked the citizens to be smart and innovative in how they operate. While we felt we were innovative in how we were addressing fan safety by abiding by the CDC guidelines, we also know the importance of working with our officials guidance on fan attendance. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from all of the fans and sanctioning bodies for our event. We hope to be able to offer you the chance to come to Park Jefferson Speedway for an event in the very near future. We hope you will still join us Saturday live on Speed Shift TV for an exciting night of 410 sprint cars and IMCA Modified racing. For spectators holding tickets, you will be receiving an email notice that we are refunding your tickets back to the card you purchased the tickets with and hope you can join us at the track in the near future. Park Jefferson

The 2020 racing season will start with the Open Wheel Nationals Saturday.

