Raceway Park donates over $5K to Community Action Agency of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Raceway Park is donating more than $5,000 to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The money is coming from people who bought tickets to last weekend’s race, who instead of getting a refund, donated the money back to the park.

The Community Action Agency said the money came right when they needed it the most.

“Most of the money, if not all of the money, we’ll be using for food. There’s just been a great uptick in the community in terms of the need for food. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve spent over $4,000 procuring food, so this check really comes at a great time for us,” Jean Logan with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland said.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is a non-profit organization that helps people through economic crises. Last year, the agency assisted more than 16,000 Siouxlanders.