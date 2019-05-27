Raceway Park begins unexpected new season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JEFFERSON, SD (KCAU) – The Memorial Day weekend means racing at one Siouxland dirt track. As recently as 2 weeks ago, it looked like the track had been black flagged.

On Sunday the green flag flew and a grandstand packed with fans was there to enjoy the racing. Sunday's races couldn't have happened without a lot of work from a lot of people.

It's the race that no one thought would happen.

"When they announced that it wasn't going to reopen a lot of people were really upset and it kinda became a 'you don't know what you got till it's gone situation'," Said P.J Pedersen, the track announcer.

Two weeks ago Steve and Irvine Karaly decided to step up so a special tradition could continue in Jefferson.

"I'm a fourth generation in my family on both sides of my family to come out here and race. So it's pretty unique my grandparents have all been out here my dad has raced, my uncles raced out here. I used to race against my uncle here so it's really cool to get back out and give it a shot," said A.J. Boulware, one of the drivers

The couple has raced to repair the track and bleachers to create an even better experience than the past.

"We had a lot of volunteers. Work came together and those folks just made wonders happen in a hurry you know and sponsors everyone contributed for this to be happening so quickly," said the Karalys.

"For what we had the last couple of years to what we have now it's 110 times better it's pretty awesome to see the amount of effort and money he has put into this place," said Boulward.

If you missed Sunday's race and wish you had made it, don't worry the track will be open almost every Sunday till September.