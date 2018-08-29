Local News

Race for Hope will benefit June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Samantha Rosenbaum, from Scheels, stopped by our studio to tell us more.

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:58 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Race for Hope is back and ready to make a difference in local cancer care. 

Samantha Rosenbaum, from Scheels, stopped by our studio to tell us more.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected