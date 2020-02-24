Race car lost after shed fire near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews put out a shed fire in rural Le Mars Monday.

The fire took place on a rural residence in the 25200 block of 190 Street west of Le Mars. Crews were alerted of the fire at 10:03 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the shed fully engulfed in flames. Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper said there were propane tanks inside, causing explosions.

Since the fire took place in rural Le Mars, they called Akron and Merril crews for water supply.

No one was injured from the fire.

Crews were called to remove a nearby tree damaged by fire.