SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland Orchard was attacked by some unwelcome critters in early March.

Officials say the South Sioux City Community Orchard has been around for nine years and has never seen anything like this.

The orchard is fenced in to keep out deer, but rabbits have found their way inside. They ate several apple trees which had been growing over the last few years.

The South Sioux City Parks Director told KCAU 9 that he’s trying to look at the bright side of the situation.

“It is an orchard that we planted so we can learn from it,” said the park’s director Gene Maffit, “I guess we kind of learned a lesson on this one.”

The destroyed trees will have to be moved and new trees will be planted.