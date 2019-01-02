Quimby woman dies after hitting deer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Quimby woman has died after she hit a deer on the road over the weekend.

The accident occurred on Highway 31 just west of Silver Sioux Road, about two miles east of Quimby, Iowa, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

They said that they were called to a vehicle versus deer collision Sunday around 6:10 p.m.

Christina Martin, 21, of Quimby was driving an SUV west on Highway 31 when a deer got on the road.

They believe the deer jumped, entered windshield, and hit Martin, causing serious injuries.

The vehicle then went into the north ditch.

She was taken by an ambulance before then taken by a helicopter to a Sioux City hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Martin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.