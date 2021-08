QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) — Water in Quimby will be shut off starting Monday, officials say.

Water will be turned off around 10 a.m. with it being turned back on around 3 p.m. the same day.

After the water is turned back on, a boil advisory will be issued due to the loss of pressure.

An official told KCAU 9 that the water is being turned off to replace a compromised water line that had been discovered.