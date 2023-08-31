QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued in Quimby, Iowa, after a loss in pressure.

City officials said in a release that there was a repair to the water distribution system Thursday, causing the loss of pressure.

The water system has been repaired, repressurized, and bacteria samples will be collected, but there is a chance for bacterial contamination.

During the precautionary advisory, residents are asked to boil water before using it for drinking or cooking or to find an alternate source of water. Water should be brought to a boil, left boiling for a minue, and then cooled.

The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes. If the water is colored, use an alternative source such as bottled water

Quimby Water Supply is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.