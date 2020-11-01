Quarantined Woodbury County residents still have voting options

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill is reminding voters what options they have when casting their votes, especially for those who were recently notified to quarantine due to COVID-19 but were planning to vote in person.

The final countdown is on for Woodbury County voters.

“We are doing everything we can so that everyone can vote, and that’s their right,” said Margie Fitch, the Woodbury County Precinct Election Official.

The pandemic has caused some hurdles for the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office to overcome.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments, and we are doing the best we can, I think, we have come up with a good plan for those that want to vote early and for those who want to go to the polls, so I think we’re in good shape, ” said Gill.

COVID-19 has thrown a last-minute curve ball towards certain voters.

According to Siouxland District Health, on Saturday, there were over 130 cases added to the total case count.

With a number of new people in quarantine, KCAU 9 News asked Gill what steps need to be taken if someone was planning to vote in-person on election day.

“We have the ability to do curbside voting. That is what we’ve been doing here at the court house. People pull up, they call us, and we take a ballot out to them, and they don’t have to leave their vehicle in order to cast their ballot,” said Gill.

“We just tell them we need to take extra precautions when they get here, so like extra masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and a lot of Clorox wipes”, said Fitch.

Hospitalized voters also have options.

“Call our office, and we are working with the hospitals we will provide an opportunity for that person to cast a ballot,” said Gill.

Gill said he’s expecting a large amount of in-person voting, adding patience is going to be key.

“We’re going to have a lot of inexperienced people working on election day, and so we are asking voters to be patient be respectful at the polling place as they head to cast their ballot and perform their civic duty,” said Gill.

Early absentee voting at Long Lines Family Rec Center and the courthouse will end on Monday at 5 p.m.