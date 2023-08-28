SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three men have been arrested after one of the suspects led the Sioux City Police Department on a pursuit through Morningside.

At 12:41 a.m. police observed a man that they identified as a wanted felon driving through the Morningside area. The driver refused to stop for officers and attempted to elude them at high speeds, the Sioux City Police Department said.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Alan Lloyd Adams, 33, bailed out of the vehicle, leaving behind a juvenile. Police did not list the child’s age.

Adams fled to a home on the 3000 block of Euclid Street, according to officials. Law enforcement received a warrant to search the home and located Adams along with two other wanted individuals.

The two men, identified as Juan Manuel Segovia, 32, and Charles Joseph Sully, 21.

Adams was charged with felony eluding and child endangerment. Sully was arrested on two warrants, and Segovia was arrested on a warrant as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief, and driving with a barred license.

They were all booked into the Woodbury County Jail. Adams’ bond is $7,000, Sully’s bond is $90, and Segovia’s bond is $6,000.