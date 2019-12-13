Pursuit leads to standoff in Cedar County

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to end a standoff Friday afternoon near Laurel, Nebraska.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper saw a Ford Focus parked on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 20 near Belden. As the trooper tried to check on the vehicle, the driver woke up and drove off with the trooper pursuing the vehicle.

The vehicle then turned north onto Highway 20 in Laurel, where troopers used spike strips to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to leave the vehicle as multiple agencies arrived to assist.

Law enforcement tried to have the driver leave the vehicle for 2.5 hours before they deployed pepper spray. The driver left the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officials said the driver was experiencing a psychological episode. He was placed in emergency protective care.

No one was injured during the incident.

Nebraska Game and Parks, Laurel Police, Laurel Rescue, and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Nebraska State Patrol.