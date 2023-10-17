SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A pursuit in Sioux Center ended shortly after the suspect crashed the car they were driving on Sunday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Misael Arcos, 19, of Le Mars, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox on Highway 75 through Sioux Center when the Sioux Center Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to assist with the situation at around 1:57 a.m.

The release said that Arcos attempted to elude police but failed to navigate through a construction zone on Highway 75 and crashed into a construction sign. Arcos then continued through the construction zone until he reached where there was no pavement and struck an embankment.

After crashing the Equinox, the release said that Arcos attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by the Sioux Center Police Department.

Arcos was arrested and taken to the Sioux County Jail. Arcos was charged with eluding, 1st offense OWI, interference with official acts, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, failure to use headlamps when required, passing in the area of a bridge/intersection/railroad, no valid driver’s license, speeding, and failure to obey traffic control devices.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle is estimated to have taken on around $10,000 in damages.