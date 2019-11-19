Pursuit in northeast Nebraska ends in arrest

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a man in northeast Nebraska Monday morning after a multi-county pursuit.

Monday around 8:15 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) of a pursuit of a car going west on Highway 20 near Laurel, Nebraska. A trooper joined the pursuit as the suspect car was still going westbound east of Plainview.

During the pursuit, speeds exceeded 90 miles per hour with the car swerving toward oncoming traffic several times. The NSP said the suspect’s car also made contact with pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

As the pursuit reached Brunswick, Nebraska, in Antelope County, a spike strip slowed the vehicle before the trooper made a “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the car.

The driver, Matthew Waters, 34, of Colton, South Dakota, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault on an officer with use of a vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was lodged in Antelope County Jail.