SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff, Miakol Mayiik, 38, of Le Mars, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit around Le Mars.

The release states that at 1:40 a.m. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Le Mars, but Mayiik failed to yield to deputies and proceeded to lead them on a chase at speeds more than double the speed limit. Officials said that he led police south on 12 Avenue and then conducted a U-turn in front of Walmart heading north on Holton Drive.

Mayiik allegedly attempted to turn onto Blue Diamond Drive, but he lost control of the vehicle and entered a nearby cornfield. The release noted that the pursuit continued through the corn field, and Mayiik allegedly got back on Holton Drive before striking a Le Mars Police Department squad car head-on.

The vehicle continued to move at a slow speed into the front porch of a nearby residence where the pursuit ended and Mayiik was taken into custody.

Mayiik and the officer driving the squad car involved in the head-on collision were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release. The officer has since been released from the hospital and returned to work.

When Mayiik was cleared from the hospital, officers placed him under arrest and transported him to the Plymouth County Jail where he was charged with assault with injury to a law enforcement officer, felony eluding causing injury, driving under a barred license, driving under a suspended license, failure to use safety belts, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and an open container.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, Le Mars Fire and EMS, and Stockton Towing.