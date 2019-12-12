Pursuit from Moville to Sioux City ends with arrest of Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase from Moville to Sioux City.

Roberto Olmos, 26, of Sioux City, was charged with felony eluding, second offense of possession of controlled substance, and OWI.

Court documents said that Wednesday night just before 11, an officer noticed a Jeep Cherokee going slow and drifting back and forth going west on East Frontage Road in Moville. When they tried to make a traffic stop near the 2nd Street intersection, the vehicle took off.

The pursuit went west on Highway 20, reaching nearly 100 mph. The vehicle continued toward Sioux City, taking the southbound exit onto Highway 75. As the Cherokee started to take the Sunnybrook exit, authorities performed a PIT maneuver and disabled the vehicle. The driver, Olmos, and a passenger were taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found a baggie with what was believed methamphetamine in a can. Documents said that Olmos failed sobriety tests and admitted to smoking meth and marijuana.

The passenger was released with no charges.