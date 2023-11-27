SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has died after police say he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to elude police on Sunday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers attempted to stop a 2014 Dodge Charger that had been reportedly stolen earlier that day.

The release states that the driver refused to stop and led officers through the west and north sides of Sioux City.

The driver allegedly lost control and crashed near the 1700 block of Floyd Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he would later be pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as Gunnar Lee Kratz, 24, of Sioux City.

No further details were available.