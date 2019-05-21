Pursuit ends in crash near Stanton, 2 charged with theft

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two men face theft charges after a pursuit ended with a rollover crash near Stanton, Nebraska.

The pursuit began Tuesday around 2:10 a.m. after a deputy tried to make a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle on Highway 15 south of Pilger, Nebraska, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. They said the vehicle, driven by Charles Loughman, 28, of Norfolk, then went west towards Stanton on county roads before getting onto Golf Course Road. It went east back towards Highway 15 when they said Loughman lost control of the vehicle, rolling it before coming to rest leaning against a tree.

Pilger Fire and Rescue had to free Loughman and a passenger Nathaniel Herbel, 25, from the vehicle. Herbal was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for his injuries. Loughman declined treatment.

The sheriff's office said that they found the license plates on the vehicle were fake. They also believe the vehicle was stolen from Norfolk earlier in the night. The vehicle was seized and the sheriff's office will work to obtain a search warrant against it.

Loughman and Herbel were charged with theft by receiving. Loughman was also charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-third offense, willful reckless driving, driving during suspension and speeding.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said the emergency response was hindered by the Highway 57 bridge south of Stanton being closed due to flooding.

