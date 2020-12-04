Pursuit ends in crash, knocked down power lines in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — A pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night, causing knocked down power lines in North Sioux City.

Officials said a juvenile male tried to evade Union County authorities after an attempted traffic stop in McCook Lake for passing in a non-passing zone. The vehicle fled south on North Highway 105. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and struck a pole on 100 N. State Highway 105.

Authorities said the juvenile was checked for precautionary reasons but appeared not to have been seriously injured. No others were injured.

Mid-American diverted power for residents that might have lost power from the power line strike. The Skyline Bar and Casino reportedly lost power due to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.