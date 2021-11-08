Purple street lights are in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders have noticed purple street lights near their houses, but that’s not part of some decoration for the holidays.

Street lights all across the country are purple due to a manufacturing error which involves a chemical compound not mixing properly.

Geoff Greenwood is the media relations manager at MidAmerican Energy. He said he doesn’t know how many of these lights are in Siouxland, but people are not in danger.

“What’s most important to note is this is not a safety issue. it’s simply a color issue involving the lights ending up being purple. They’re supposed to be white,” said Greenwood.

Siouxlanders who see these purple lights anywhere are encouraged to report them here.