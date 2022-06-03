SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and an organization is asking the community to show their support.

According to a release from the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, more than 50 million people have Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. During the month of June, the Iowa Chapter is asking people to wear purple leading up the June 21, known as The Longest Day.

By displaying the color purple, the organization hopes to raise awareness for dementia-type diseases. The different ways you can show support include wearing purple, lighting up your homes or businesses with purple lights, and sharing purple activities on social media.

Other activities the group is involved in this month include baking, biking, golfing, knitting, and raising funds for care, support, and research.

Learn more on the group’s website.