SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has cleared another hurdle.

Brian Ohorilko, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission‘s (IRGC) administrator, told KCAU 9 that the acquisition of Hard Rock Sioux City was approved in Iowa at the commission’s Thursday meeting. The Hard Rock is set to be taken over by Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the owners of the Kentucky Derby.

Ohorilko said that the Virginia Racing Commission approved the acquisition as well, but the New York Gaming Commission still needs to approve the deal for it to be finalized.

The proposed sale was announced in early 2022 with CDI purchasing “substantially all of the assets” of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC for $2.485 billion. The Thursday approval from the IRGC stated the purchase agreement was a total of $2.75 billion.