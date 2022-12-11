SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of people packed the Ho-Chunk Center for a good cause on Saturday.

The Journal’s Mr. Goodfellow Charities hosted the 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction to raise money to buy books and toys for children in need.

SIouxlanders were able to enjoy live music performed by the Siouxland All-American band, then they placed bids for a puppy.

The winner of the auction Bob Campbell told KCAU 9 that he enjoys coming to events that help people in need.

“This is my first year for this,” said Campbell, “Yeah, I kind of felt that way. We do like to give to charities quite a bit and this was something different for us.”

The Auction raised 12,200 and Campbell won a three-month-old soft-coated wheaten terrier named Cadillac.