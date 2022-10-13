MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — With Halloween approaching in a few weeks, some Siouxlanders may be searching for pumpkins, but they might find them smaller than last year.

The size difference is due to the summer drought. Pumpkin patches like Hoefling’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze have reported below average sized pumpkins. Part owner, Alan Hoefling said the drought has also damaged certain pumpkins in the patch.

“There were some varieties that did not produce that kind of crop just because of the lack of rain and then there were some varieties that are more drought resistance,” said Hoefling.

Hoefling said thanks to some last minute rain a few months ago, the pumpkin patch was able to survive the drought and help the crops make it to October.

“We had an inch of rain on August 16 and that to me made the pumpkin crop. Otherwise, I think the plants would’ve shut down a lot sooner,” said Hoefling.

Hoefling said on the brightside, due to the high humidity this year fewer pumpkins were rotted by fungi.