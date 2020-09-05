Pumpkin patch begins their preparations for the fall season

OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how Siouxlanders will celebrate their usual fall traditions this year. A pumpkin patch in Oakland, Nebraska has decided to open its doors to the public this season with new guidelines in place.

“We’ve got these canisters that we fill with a bleach-water solution and then we can just walk around the farm and sanitize just about everything,” said Terry Wallerstedt, owner of Harvest Moon.

The pumpkin patch has been in business for 14 years, but this year has been unlike any other for Wallerstedt.

“Things are different, we had to put up plexiglass screens in the kitchen and we reconfigured the kitchen to make it safer for our staff so that they don’t have to cross paths very often,” said Wallerstedt.

Wallerstedt has 66 people on staff for the fall season, each of them will be required to wear a mask, but the public will have the option.

“There are people that have messaged us that have said the mask is an issue for their asthma and stuff it hard and we’ve had some kids with sensory issues that cant wear the masks so were leaving it up to the families to do what is right,” said Wallerstedt

Harvest Moon doesn’t just operate as a pumpkin patch during the fall. They also offer a wedding venue on their site and due to COVID-19, this is another hurdle the business has had to overcome.

“It’s been kind of a quiet summer on the farm. Usually, we have a wedding almost every weekend and we’ve only had four this summer,” said Wallerstedt.

Wallerstedt said thankfully many of her brides have decided to postpone their weddings until next summer. However, her business has still taken a financial hit. She’s hoping to bring back some normalcy this fall season.

“If people feel secure, they will come and if they don’t feel secure, they won’t come and we’re okay with that, and we just want to bless everyone and we just want you to do what you feel is safe for you,” said Wallerstedt

Harvest Moon will officially open their doors on Saturday, September 19, and up and till then there will be a lot of preparations happen here on the grounds. Click here for more details on admissions and times for Harvest Moon.