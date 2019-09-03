Pump up the Blood Supply with LifeServe Blood Center and KCAU9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Blood donations are vital during busy summer months, especially around holidays, and with Hurricane Dorian hitting soon, donations are in high demand.

KCAU9 is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a blood drive, Wednesday, September 5. The LifeServe bloodmobile will be at our KCAU9 studio from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by our studio parking lot at 5993 Gordon Drive to donate. Appointments are not needed.

Eligible donors need to be 120 pounds and at least 16 to 17 years old. If you are 16 or 17-years-old, you will need a parent or guardian to sign a permission form. Donors should be well hydrated, should eat a light meal, try to get a good night sleep beforehand and make sure you’re feeling healthy overall before you donate.

Claire DeRoin, with LifeServe Blood Center, stopped by our KCAU9 studio to tell us how these donations can help people, not just here in Siouxland, but along the East coast as well.