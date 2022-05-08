STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Pulitzer Prize winner was the keynote speaker at Buena Vista University’s commencement on Saturday.

The 131st Commencement celebration began with a speech from Art Cullen, of the Storm Lake Times Pilot newspaper.

Cullen challenged BVU’s class of 2022, saying their generation will work on a number of important things, such as finding cures to cancer and COVID-19 as well as solving the global hunger crisis.

The Storm Lake native won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, and became the focal point for the critically acclaimed documentary “Storm Lake.”

In total, theUuniversity conferred 614 Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees on Saturday