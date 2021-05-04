South Dakota public universities to become ‘mask optional’ on May 10

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota public universities will become ‘mask optional’ starting next week.

According to a press release from the Board of Regents, the protocol that requires face coverings in public indoor spaces on campus will end.

The Regents’ Executive Director and CEO Brian Maher said the six public universities in South Dakota will allow mask usage to be ‘optional’ starting on May 10.

“Our system has continuously responded to changing circumstances caused by the pandemic. With vaccines now widely available, our institutions are eager to adjust as we look forward to the fall semester. Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with information available to them,” Maher said.

Officials said fall semester planning is underway, and news releases and websites will have up-to-date information on campus operations.