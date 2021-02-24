Public skating returns to Sioux City Ice Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The ibp Ice Center will open up on Friday and Saturday.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., open ice will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings. Due to the Annual Curling Tournament, April 9 and 10 will not have an open ice.

The Ice Center is following COVID-19 restrictions and only 50 skaters will be allowed to join each session. Pre-registration is required.

Admission is $6, and visitors can bring their own ice skates or rent some from the center.

There are some rules, such as wearing masks. For a full list of rules and more information, visit this website. The public can also contact the parks and recreation at 712-279-6126.