Public park restrooms closing for the winter

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The public restrooms will not be up and running in city parks for the winter.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department announced that all the public park restrooms will be closed by Friday.

They are expected to be reopened by April 15, 2020, if weather permits.

Park users can continue to reserve and use the park shelters during the restroom closures.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories