Public park restrooms closing for the winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The public restrooms will not be up and running in city parks for the winter.
The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department announced that all the public park restrooms will be closed by Friday.
They are expected to be reopened by April 15, 2020, if weather permits.
Park users can continue to reserve and use the park shelters during the restroom closures.
