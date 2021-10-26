Public meetings adresses dry conditions in Upper Missouri River Basin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are holding public meetings across the Missouri River Basin providing updates on the current year’s runoff and reservoir operations.

According to the Drought Mitigation Center, roughly 88% of the Missouri River Basin is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions or drought making 2021 the 26th driest year of the more than 120 years of record keeping.

While flooding isn’t an issue, water management officials said the lower water levels can be an issue for Siouxland boaters as it could make docking a hassle.

“We are predicting a below normal runoff in 2022 and that’s primarily based on the fact that we had such dry soil, so even if we get a normal snowpack, a normal precipitation over the winter, a lot of that is going to soak into the soil. It’s just not going to run off,” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management.

Gavin’s Point Dam’s releases will be reduced to winter rates starting the end of November with the Corps closely monitoring the channel and ice conditions throughout the winter.