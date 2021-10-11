Public Meeting for Cone Park Project to be held Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Parks and Recreation will hold a meeting to discuss the development of mountain bike trails at the park.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Cone Park Lodge, and the public is invited to attend and provide feedback.

The meeting will be a kick-off for the project’s fundraising campaign.

The project would develop a trail system for mountain bikes and pedestrians and would incorporate various ability levels ranging from easiest to most difficult for bike users.

Any questions or comments can be directed to Recreation Supervisor, John Byrnes, through email at jbyrnes@sioux-city.org for those who are unable to attend the meeting.