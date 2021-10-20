Public measure for Sergeant-Bluff Luton school renovations back on ballot

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KCAU9) — Two years ago, a $33 million school bond was rejected by voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District but this year the school board is asking for votes for a much smaller tax levy.

“This is a plan that is scaled back. We think it’s a solid plan that can move the district forward and provide the facilities that our students need,” said SBL Community Schools Superintendent Rod Earleywine.

The plan known as Public Measure WB is a physical plant and equipment levy. Earleywine says this levy differentiates from the four previously rejected bonds as it doesn’t include plans for building an entirely new school building.

Instead, if approved by a simple majority of voters, the tax dollars will be used to remodel various aspects of the high school such as their culinary arts and health sciences classrooms and expanding their science labs.

It will also allow the district to build new softball and baseball fields on owned land east of town along with new tennis courts, providing more parking space for visitors where the fields sit currently.



Earleywine says these changes are necessary because of the district’s tremendous enrollment growth over the years.



“We get to the locker rooms that are 1977, and we’ve grown, you know we’re a 3A school now so those are certainly not adequate for our needs today,” said Earleywine.



Earleywine hopes the community will see the need for this financing as property owners will have to pay just $75 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value for ten years compared to the proposed $285 increase for twenty years that was denied back in 2019.



“It’s a solid facility, it just needs updates and some improvements. You can’t continue expanding programs and opportunities for kids without looking at your facilities,” said Earleywine.

Earleywine reminds district voters that absentee voting will take place Monday, October 25 and Thursday, October 28 at the primary and middle schools with the general election happening on November 2nd.



