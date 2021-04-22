Public input requested for I-29, Iowa 141 interchange project in Woodbury County

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for input on reconstruction of the Interstate 29 and Iowa 141 near Sloan.

The project will include reconstruction of the existing bridge with a 222′ x 40′ concrete beam bridge, immediately north of the existing bridge. The bridge and Iowa 141 will be raised approximately two feet to provide for desirable clearance for interstate traffic. New approaches for the bridge will be constructed and the guardrail will be replaced. The shoulders will be paved 20 feet beyond the guardrails.

Construction for the proposed project would be expected to begin in 2023.

Traffic on I-29 will be maintained during construction, except for short durations to accommodate bridge demolition and setting of new beams. It’s anticipated these short duration closures of I-29 will occur at night and use the ramps as detours. Thru traffic of Iowa 141 will be maintained during construction except for short time periods. Traffic will be detoured using Interstate 29 interchange at Salix and Woodbury/Monona County Road K-45.

The ramps south of Iowa 141 will be closed during construction. Traffic will be detoured using Interstate 29 and Monona County Road E-24 / Woodbury / Monona County Road K-42 interchange west of Whiting during the closure. Thru traffic on Iowa 141 will be maintained via staged construction.

For general information regarding the proposed project, contact Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, of the Iowa DOT District 3 Office. You can call 712-274-5834 or 712-261-0405, or by emailing shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us.

To see more information about the project, including the detour map, click here.