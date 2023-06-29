SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraskans interested in chiming in on the Nebraska Broadband Office’s efforts to expand high-speed internet access in the state have a chance to do so on Thursday.

The Nebraska Broadband Office and other state organizations will be holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

This meeting is a chance for members of the public to learn about broadband expansion programs and provide their own input on digital access and affordability.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, there are also online options for learning more and providing feedback.

Additionally, there will be two more meetings held in the future. One in Lincoln and one in Omaha.

The meeting in Lincoln will be on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the DOT Auditorium. The Omaha meeting will be on July 12 at 5 p.m. at the NDOT State Operations Center.