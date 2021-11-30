Public discussions on new carbon dioxide pipeline begin

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Developers of a second pipeline that would run through Siouxland began meeting with the public Monday.

A Dallas-based company is in the process of filing a petition for a 1,300 mile carbon dioxide pipeline, but some Siouxlanders have mixed feelings about the proposal.

“I’m pretty content with what they said, we’ll just have to deal with it when they get further down the line,” Lyon County resident Gary Heyer said.

“I wanted to know the procedures of all that’s going to take place and I’m not sold on the fact that we have too much CO2,” Lyon County resident Roger Lamfers said.

Before any construction begins on a carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through five different states, Navigator Heartland Greenway representatives says they are letting residents know the facts before the pipeline is installed.

“Today was the kickoff of our outreach and engagement process for the Hartling Greenway carbon capture and storage project. The project from Iowa will span all the way from Lyon to Lee County and in between, about 36 counties in total is what we’ve proposed,” Navigator’s Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson said.

The plan would involve liquified carbon dioxide being transferred to an underground holding area in Illinois, thus, helping the environment stay clean.

“So the ethanol plants and the fertilizer facilities that we’re partnering with as part of this project to help them meet the de-carbonization goals I should say, is immense. Right, it’s what’s going to be what helps these facilities stay around not only for years to come, but decades to come,” Burns-Thompson said.

But, there is still a long way to go before the pipeline project becomes reality. Iowa law requires the company to hold meetings at all affected counties.

“Ultimately then putting towards a permit application with the utilities board, along with a number of other permits and associate regulatory footprint that we’ll have to work through. Moving towards construction in 2024 and ultimately turning on the system hopefully later that year, end of 2025,” Burns-Thompson said.

The IUB has scheduled a virtual meeting in addition to the in-person meetings in each affected county and has approved the following schedule of public informational meetings:

Lyon County

November 29, 2021 – noon – Forster Community Center, 404 First Ave., Rock Rapids

Plymouth County

November 29, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St. S.E., Le Mars

Cherokee County

November 30, 2021 – noon – Aurelia Community Center, 235 Main St., Aurelia

Woodbury County

November 30, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Sioux City Convention Center (Rooms A & B), 801 Fourth St., Sioux City

O’Brien County

December 1, 2021 – noon – Crossroads Pavilion Event Center (Great Hall), 301 34th Ave., Sheldon

Osceola County

December 1, 2021 – 6 p.m. – 9th Street Center, 418 Ninth St., Sibley

Dickinson County

December 2, 2021 – noon – Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake

Emmet County

December 2, 2021 – 6 p.m. – VFW Hall, 314 S. First St., Estherville

Kossuth County

December 3, 2021 – noon – Eagle Center (banquet room), 401 Smith St., Lakota

Delaware County

December 6, 2021 – noon – The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester

Linn County

December 6, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Building (coliseum), 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

Clinton County

December 7, 2021 – noon – Wild Rose Convention Center & Ballroom, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Cedar County

December 7, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Cedar County Fairgrounds (Matthews Building), 220th Street, Tipton

Des Moines County

December 8, 2021 – noon – LOFT Events, 416 Jefferson St., Burlington

Lee County

December 8, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Small Grand Things, 1903 West Point Road, West Point

Van Buren County

December 9, 2021 – noon – Bonaparte Opera House, 614 First St., Bonaparte

Jefferson County

December 9, 2021 – 6 p.m. – The Walton Club, 2265 Walton Lake Road, Fairfield

Wapello County

December 10, 2021 – noon – Bridge View Center (conference rooms), 102 Church St., Ottumwa

Clay County

December 13, 2021 – noon – Clay County Regional Events Center, 800 W. 18th St., Spencer



Buena Vista County

December 13, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Alta Community Center, 28 N. Lake St., Alta

Pocahontas County

December 14, 2021 –noon – Rolfe Community Center, 319 Garfield St., Rolfe

Webster County

December 14, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave. N.W., Fort Dodge

Hamilton County

December 15, 2021 – noon – Briggs Woods Conference Center (Van Diest Supply Co. meeting room), 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City

Hardin County

December 15, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls

Franklin County

December 16, 2021 – noon – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton

Butler County

December 16, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene

Floyd County

December 17, 2021 – noon – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City

Benton County

January 3, 2022 – noon – Norway Community Center, 210 South St., Norway

Iowa County

January 3, 2022 – 6 p.m. – Price Creek Event Center, 4709 220th Trail, Amana

Keokuk County

January 4, 2022 – noon – Sigourney Public Library, 720 E. Jackson St., Sigourney

Poweshiek County

January 4, 2022 – 6 p.m. – Grinnell College (Joe Rosenfield Center), 1115 8th Ave., Grinnell

Mahaska County

January 5, 2022 – noon – George Daily Community Auditorium, 1800 N. Third St. #2, Oskaloosa

Jasper County

January 5, 2022 – 6 p.m. – DMACC Newton Campus (Conference Center auditorium), 600 N. Second Ave. W., Newton

Story County

January 6, 2022 – noon – Gateway Hotel & Conference Center (Prairie Ballroom), 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames

Boone County

January 6, 2022 – 6 p.m. – DMACC Boone Campus (auditorium), 1125 Hancock Drive, Boone

Polk County

January 7, 2022 – noon – Iowa State Fairgrounds (Oman Family Youth Inn), 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Virtual meeting

January 19, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

The January 19 virtual meeting will be conducted at the IUB’s Hearing Room and available by remote access. Details and virtual registration information for that meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar. Information about the proposed pipeline project also will be available on the IUB’s website, iub.iowa.gov.

