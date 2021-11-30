Public discussions on new carbon dioxide pipeline begin

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Developers of a second pipeline that would run through Siouxland began meeting with the public Monday.
A Dallas-based company is in the process of filing a petition for a 1,300 mile carbon dioxide pipeline, but some Siouxlanders have mixed feelings about the proposal.
“I’m pretty content with what they said, we’ll just have to deal with it when they get further down the line,” Lyon County resident Gary Heyer said.
“I wanted to know the procedures of all that’s going to take place and I’m not sold on the fact that we have too much CO2,” Lyon County resident Roger Lamfers said.
Before any construction begins on a carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through five different states, Navigator Heartland Greenway representatives says they are letting residents know the facts before the pipeline is installed.
“Today was the kickoff of our outreach and engagement process for the Hartling Greenway carbon capture and storage project. The project from Iowa will span all the way from Lyon to Lee County and in between, about 36 counties in total is what we’ve proposed,” Navigator’s Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson said.
The plan would involve liquified carbon dioxide being transferred to an underground holding area in Illinois, thus, helping the environment stay clean.
“So the ethanol plants and the fertilizer facilities that we’re partnering with as part of this project to help them meet the de-carbonization goals I should say, is immense. Right, it’s what’s going to be what helps these facilities stay around not only for years to come, but decades to come,” Burns-Thompson said.
But, there is still a long way to go before the pipeline project becomes reality. Iowa law requires the company to hold meetings at all affected counties.
“Ultimately then putting towards a permit application with the utilities board, along with a number of other permits and associate regulatory footprint that we’ll have to work through. Moving towards construction in 2024 and ultimately turning on the system hopefully later that year, end of 2025,” Burns-Thompson said.
