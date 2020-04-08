Public COVID-19 testing site prepares to see a spike

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, 332 negative tests, and 331 total tests in Woodbury County, according to Siouxland District Health. Tuesday, the public testing site released its location to Siouxlanders after more than a week of testing.

“We now feel like it’s time to let the community know that we’re right across from the health center on 10th Street and Pierce,” said Dr. Michael Piplani with Siouxland Community Health.

The testing site swabs for COVID-19, strep throat, and flu. However, they only test at the request of your doctor.

“There’s still a lot of strep and flu around and those can cause some of the same symptoms,” said Lab and Radiology Manager Kerry Patterson at Siouxland Community Health.

That’s why its important to know the differences when it comes to COVID-19.

“The major signs and symptoms are fever and cough. Now some people get loose stool, some lose their sense of smell, taste, headache, muscle ache much like the flu,” said Piplani.

The testing site is seeing around 40 people per day. However, Piplani said that number could soon rise.

“So, I believe the latest prediction now shows a peak for Iowa in about 3-4 weeks. It’s been dramatically reduced from previous weeks because of social distancing. We have been doing and doing more washing our hands, and the CDC says we should be wearing face masks all of us,” said Piplani.

Nurses at the testing site are geared up for the influx of people that may need testing.

“They are all wearing the proper PPE. They have N95 respirators that they have all been fitted for they wear face shields, gloves, and gowns,” said Patterson.

Siouxland Community Health is pleased with the amount of supplies on hand. They just ask the community to continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations.

“Iowa is doing a great job of social distancing please keep doing that let us come to work and do our jobs you stay home and don’t spread the virus around,” said Patterson.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

