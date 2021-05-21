Professional Bull Riders makes its Sioux City debut

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Professional Bull Riders (PBR) has made its way to Sioux City for the first time. The Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour is making the Tyson Event Center their home for the weekend.

Siouxland is gearing up for its first rodeo in nearly two years, and for many bull riders, this is their first competition in front of fans since the pandemic began.

“A lot of work has gone in to get prepped up. As you kind of see, we got a little dirty this week. We got dirt all over the floor, and our team has done a great job to prepare for the event,” said Enzo Carannante.

For some bull riders, the anticipation of competing in front of fans for the first time since the pandemic started is growing.

“Being able to land on your feet and hear the crowd and look up knowing that you performed your best that you want to do. All the work that you put in throughout the week, it finally paid off,” Keith Hall, the 88th ranked bull rider in the world said.

Fans are finally able to enjoy live sporting events at the Tyson without seating restrictions.

“It’s been an interesting year, but I think we as an entertainment venue, and I think the community are just ready to get back to it. Ready to get back to events. Ready to keep moving forward, and we’re glad we get to be part of the community,” Carannante said.

“And be able to just go from nobody at all and then slowly starting to build back up to where it used to be. It’s a great feeling and it shows that, you know, our country is ready to move forward,” Hall said.

The world class bull riders are matched with world class bovines for the eight second rides. According to PBR, the event is a showcase of two athletes: rider and bull.