Public asked to help identify man who tried to pass counterfeit bill in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is asking the public to help identify someone who passed a counterfeit bill.

The police said that the person tried to pass a counterfeit bill on Wednesday, July 10.

They describe the person as a white male with a slender build and curly hair. They also said he may be in his mid-20s. The man was seen wearing red socks, sandals and a black shirt saying “Just do it.”

Anyone who may know the person is asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010 or 712-749-2525.