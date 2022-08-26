VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota has announced changes to its alcohol policy following recent approval from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Starting in September, beer will be sold at all Coyote athletic events in the DakotaDome and Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The first events that will see alcohol sales will be the Coyote volleyball matches against CSU Bakersfield and West Virginia on September 9. The policy for general sales will not yet be in effect for this weekend’s volleyball tournament.

In the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, beer will be sold at the concession stands. In the DakotaDome, beer will be sold out of the concession stands on the west side, and standalone alcoves on the east side. Beer will also continue to be sold as normal in the premium areas such as the landings, DakotaDome Club, CorTrust Club and the suites and loges.

Fans must show a valid ID to purchase alcohol, and will receive a wristband after their first purchase. Fans may be asked to show their ID again, even if they have a wristband, so they should plan to have their valid ID on them at all times.

Alcohol will not be sold to anyone who is visibly intoxicated, and anyone exhibiting unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior can be ejected from the facility without a refund.

Alcohol sales will begin one hour prior to the event start. They will end at the conclusion of the third quarter for football and women’s basketball, with 10 minutes remaining in the second half of men’s basketball, and at the start of the third set (in a 2-0 match) or fourth set (in a 2-1 match) for volleyball.

In addition, alcohol-free zones will be created in both facilities. No alcoholic beverages may be sold, consumed or possessed in the bottom half of section Q in the DakotaDome and the top half of section 111 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

No alcohol will be sold for high school events including Vermillion High School football games or the South Dakota High School Football Championships.

Fans, keep your eye on GoYotes.com for more information on exciting changes to football gameday and tailgating that we think fans will enjoy, coming next week.