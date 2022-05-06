SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Protesters, including dozens of Siouxlanders, are making their voices heard following the leaked Supreme Court opinion concerning Roe v. Wade.

A group of people protested in front of the Federal Court House Friday, calling to protect abortion rights.

The organizer of the march said she wasn’t expecting such a turnout due to the last-minute planning of the protest.

She told KCAU 9 that while she has three children, only a woman should be able to decide what happens to her body.

“It automatically comes down to the fact that it’s a woman’s right to have that in her body if she wants to give birth, that’s her choice and nobody should be able to take this away from us. It was established 45 years ago that this was our right and it shouldn’t be taken away,” Casey Weidler said.

Weidler said there is another march scheduled for May 14, which is the day of the National Women’s March.