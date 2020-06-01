Protest being held in downtown Sioux City late Sunday night/early Monday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a protest that’s taking place in front of the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

It’s one of a few protests that’s taking place in Sioux City with the first one happening last week that had a few hundred protestors.

Stay here on SiouxlandProud.com for the latest information on this protest.

As of about 12:20 a.m. Monday, the protest moved towards the Sioux City Public Library.

They were protesting in the street.

They made a barricade on the corner of 6th Street and Pierce Street. Police have reopened 6th Street.

The protesters moved towards the library parking lot where they’re congregated on either side of the street.

As of 12: 17 a.m. Monday, they’re moving back towards the public library lot.

Police have blocked off the road access to 6th Street.

About 12:10 p.m. they stayed towards the gate in the SCPD parking lot and police were in the parking lot and stood by the doors.

The protestors made their way back to the main entrance of the police department, essentially walked around the block.

Around 12 a.m. Monday, protestors walked towards the parking lot next to the Sioux City Public Library and shouted towards the police vehicles that were parked there.

Some of them kneeled in the street and a few men threw beer/energy drink cans in full force down on the pavement.

As of around 11:55 p.m. there were about 100 protestors outside of the police department in a peaceful protest.

That protest started on the opposite end of the downtown area and started marching towards 4th Street all the way to the police station and remained peaceful too.

As of the 10 p.m. Sunday night newscast, a protest is taking place in Sioux City as a group of 15-20 people stand outside the police headquarters.

Sioux City Police told KCAU 9 News that a small grassroots protest of about 20 people gathered downtown earlier on Sunday afternoon as well.

Officers greeted the protesters and addressed some of their concerns.

The protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made at the scene.

This comes just days after hundreds of protesters marched 10 blocks from Historic 4th Street to police headquarters and that protest remained peaceful as well.