Protecting your home from porch pirates during the holiday season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Chances are you’ll have a package delivered to your doorstep between now an the holidays. That’s why the South Sioux City Police Department is reminding people to always have a pick-up plan when getting packages delivered.

They recommend sending those gifts it to your work address, to a friend’s, relative, or even ask a neighbor to bring in the package for you.

“We’re asking people to be aware of delivery dates when their packages are scheduled for delivery and making every effort to get those things picked up and taken inside as quickly as possible,” said Lieutenant Chris Chernock with the South Sioux City Police Department.

The department continues to see a spike in crime during the holiday months. To help combat the problem, they would like to remind people to make sure your security system is up and running.

“[It’s] very beneficial to not only the people who live there but also their neighbors. We are seeing more and more often that crime is being solved through home surveillance,” said Chernock.

Because home security like cell-phone connected camera are affordable for many people. Those devices help catch criminals in the act and make it easier for authorities to prosecute them.

The South Sioux City Police Department keeps crime logs tracking to see if a crime is happening in one specific area. If you have a package stolen from your home.. report it to your local police department in case there’s a trend in your neighborhood.